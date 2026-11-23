Michigan Lottery officials say there is just one month for a player who won a $1 million Powerball prize last year to claim their prize.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the player won the prize from the drawing on Dec. 24, 2025, after purchasing a ticket at the Kroger located at 10059 E. Highland Rd. in Howell.

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The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

The ticket had the white ball numbers 04-25-31-52-59.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. Michigan Lottery offices will be closed on Dec. 24, so the prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 23.

If the prize isn't claimed, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.