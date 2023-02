WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police have confirmed the death of a one month old female infant.

Warren police were dispatched Saturday morning to a home in the 27400 block of Sutherland in Warren following a call about a baby not breathing.

Once on the scene, police identified an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.

No other details are known at this time.