One-on-one with Detroit Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield on what she plans to tackle first

One day after the election, Detroit Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield spoke one-on-one with our Carolyn Clifford.

Sheffield made history on Tuesday night with her win, and when she's sworn in on Jan. 1 as the city's new mayor, she'll be the first female mayor in the city's history.

"Mayor-elect, what does it mean to be the first woman to lead the city of Detroit as mayor? I mean, you made history big time," Clifford asked.

"I just owe so much gratitude to the residents of Detroit. I feel a huge weight of responsibility to ensure that we actually deliver now for the residents of Detroit," she said. "It was such a significant moment yesterday to make history, to show generations of women what we can do."

Early Wednesday morning, Sheffield announced her transition effort, called "Rise Higher Detroit," which will be chaired by former City of Detroit Corporation Counsel Butch Hollowell.

"What will you as mayor tackle first?" I asked.

"Some things that are kind of ripe and ready to go, is ensuring that we're launching the Office of Gun Violence Prevention," Sheffield said.

She also told us that she's going to continue building relationships with the school systems.

"Lastly, when it comes to neighborhoods, I would say we are looking at ways to bring government back into the community, so that residents have the ability to access city government within their own rec centers and within libraries and churches and things of that sort," she said.

Within the first 100 days, Sheffield said that she and her administration will "assemble the best and the brightest" to surround her.

