One-on-one with GOP Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon ahead of Michigan Midterm Election

Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon, who is looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They talked about why Dixon thinks she deserves to be elected, proposal 3 looking to allow abortion rights in Michigan, no-fault insurance, COVID-19 restrictions and more.
Posted at 8:06 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 08:12:30-04

