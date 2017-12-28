Alcohol not involved in wrong-way driver crash that killed 2 on I-275 in Canton Twp.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene of a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-275 near Michigan Avenue in Canton Township. I-275 has reopened after being shut down for hours.

The wrong-way driver was reportedly injured and the two occupants in the other vehicle were killed.

The wrong-way driver is a 59-year-old man from Wolverine Lake. Multiple sources have told 7 Action News the driver is a member of the Wolverine Lake council.

A male and female in the other vehicle were pronounced dead.

It appears the driver crossed the median into oncoming traffic. Open intoxicants were found in the wrong-way driver's vehicle. However, tests have determined that alcohol was not involved in the crash..