Alcohol not involved in wrong-way driver crash that killed 2 on I-275 in Canton Twp.
11:26 AM, Dec 12, 2017
29 mins ago
Share Article
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene of a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver.
The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-275 near Michigan Avenue in Canton Township. I-275 has reopened after being shut down for hours.
The wrong-way driver was reportedly injured and the two occupants in the other vehicle were killed.
The wrong-way driver is a 59-year-old man from Wolverine Lake. Multiple sources have told 7 Action News the driver is a member of the Wolverine Lake council.
A male and female in the other vehicle were pronounced dead.
It appears the driver crossed the median into oncoming traffic. Open intoxicants were found in the wrong-way driver's vehicle. However, tests have determined that alcohol was not involved in the crash..
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.