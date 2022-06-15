Watch
News

Actions

One person killed in southbound I-75 crash at Schaefer, MSP says

MSP cruiser involved in crash, I-75 NB closed
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
MSP cruiser involved in crash, I-75 NB closed
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 17:20:49-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Regional Communications Center received calls regarding a multi-vehicle accident and vehicle fire on southbound I-75 at Schaefer.

The Michigan State Police says, Wednesday at approximately 1:55 pm, a double gravel hauler struck a pick up truck on southbound I-75, causing it to catch fire and killing the driver.

After striking the pickup truck, the gravel hauler kept going and hit a semi-tanker causing the tanker’s trailer to loosen and fall onto a Dodge Charger that was on the shoulder.

The driver of the Charger suffered from a minor injury. The gravel hauler driver and semi-tanker driver reported no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and MSP is working to identify the driver of the pick up.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!