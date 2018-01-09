One person shot and killed at Clinton Township business

10:02 AM, Jan 9, 2018
53 mins ago
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - 10:00 a.m.

One person was shot and killed at a business in Clinton Township on Tuesday morning.

We're told police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. The store is in the 35000 block of Groesbeck near 15 Mile. 

Police are also on scene of a crash which is related to the shooting near Groesbeck and Kelly, about a half mile south of the shooting scene.

Details are still developing, stay with WXYZ.com for updates. 

