One person shot and killed at Clinton Township business

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - 10:00 a.m.
One person was shot and killed at a business in Clinton Township on Tuesday morning.
We're told police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. The store is in the 35000 block of Groesbeck near 15 Mile.
Police are also on scene of a crash which is related to the shooting near Groesbeck and Kelly, about a half mile south of the shooting scene.
Details are still developing, stay with WXYZ.com for updates.
