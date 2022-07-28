(WXYZ) — The search continues for beloved Detroit barber David Woodger.

Woodger was seen last Wednesday from around 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. leaving his barbershop "D-Wood's" according to his family. He was with a person he knew, they say.

The family says since then, his last known location was his home on the west side. He was last seen there the following day, early Thursday morning, but since then no one has seen or heard from him.

"We believe that David is coming home," David's twin sister Davida Woodier said. "Just to keep faith, you know? Not write him off as being deceased or anything just please."

David's family is hoping the mystery revolving their loved one's whereabouts is solved, and fast.

The beloved Detroit barber has been cutting hair for more than 20 years and owns D-Wood’s Barbershop on East 7 Mile near Mound.

He has not been at the shop now, for more than a week.

His sister Nefertiti Morris says it’s not like her brother to just leave without a message.

"David normally speaks to someone in his family every day. Every day," she said.

Where exactly David could be remains a mystery.

Morris says her brother is known for helping his community. He coaches youth sports in metro Detroit.

Now, Detroit and state police are working to track him down and his sisters are hoping anyone who hears his story helps.

"We want people to reach out to us. Either to his family, his wife. Someone that knows him so they can help bring him home," Morris said.

Woodger is 5’9 and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information that could help find him should call Detroit Police or MSP.