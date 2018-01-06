Wind Chill Advisory issued January 6 at 4:06AM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Shiawassee
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 6 at 4:06AM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Areal Flood Warning issued January 5 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 7 at 1:45PM EST in effect for: Saint Clair
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 11:59AM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
One Winning Ticket Sold For $450 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
2:49 AM, Jan 6, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - One Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers and will claim a $450 million grand prize.
The winning numbers drawn Friday night to claim the nation's 10th largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.
The winning ticket was sold in Florida.
Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing is Saturday night.
The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.