Online jewelry retailer Blue Nile to open first Michigan showroom at Somerset Collection

Posted at 12:31 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 12:31:52-05

(WXYZ) — Online jewelry retailer Blue Nile will open its first Michigan showroom at Somerset Collection.

According to a press release, the new showroom in the state is part of an “aggressive brick-and-mortar expansion” across the U.S.

Blue Nile has been operating in the e-commerce space for more than 20 years, specializing in fine jewelry and diamond engagement rings.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Blue Nile will reportedly be offering 50% off select engagement rings, wedding bands, diamond bracelets and more.

Guests are encouraged to book appointments prior to visiting and masks are required in the showroom.

