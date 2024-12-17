Online sports betting & gambling sets Michigan record in November 2024

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you were betting on the Detroit Lions or the Michigan and Michigan State football teams this fall, you're far from the only one.

Online sports betting set a new state high last month, with sports bettors in the state of Michigan placing $650.2 million on sporting events in November of 2024.

That number is up 16 percent from the previous month ($560.4 million).

Michigan's commercial casinos and tribe operators reported combined $284.3 million in total internet gaming, which includes sports betting, online poker, online roulette and other games available online through casino websites and apps. That total is up 12.1 percent from last month as well.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, Combined total iGaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) — which is total money placed on bets minus winnings for gamblers — for November were $240.4 million

For more info on where the tax revenue from gambling goes in our state, click here.