Only 1 Michigan beach has a contamination advisory for Memorial Day weekend

(WXYZ) — Weather across Michigan will be great for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer, and the state said only one beach has a contamination advisory.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), monitors Michigan beaches and releases information, including water quality sampling results, beach advisories and closures.

According to EGLE, Lakeview Waterfront Part on Houghton Lake in Roscommon County is the only beach with an advisory.

The contamination advisory was issued Thursday due to high bacteria levels.

In all, EGLE monitors more than 1,800 public and private beaches across the state.