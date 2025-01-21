Onyx Storm release: Where to find the much-anticipated book in metro Detroit

The highly-anticipated third book in The Empyrean Series - "Onyx Storm" – was released on Tuesday morning. Author Rebecca Yarros announced in March 2023 that the book would be released on Jan. 21.
The book also includes a deluxe edition with a design on the pages including dragons.
Independent bookstores throughout metro Detroit have the book on sale now. Here's where you can get it.
Booksweet in Ann Arbor - The store did a midnight release party and the website shows the deluxe edition in-store.
Brooks Books in Wyandotte - The store said it will also have collector packs available for purchase when you pick up the book.
Eras Bookshop in Oxford - The store did a midnight release and has a limited amount of the deluxe version available.
Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor - The store's website shows both the deluxe edition and standard edition available.
Pages Bookshop in Detroit - Though the shop is closing on Jan. 31 as the owner retires, Onyx Storm is available for purchase.
Sidetrack Bookstop in Royal Oak - The store's website shows both the deluxe edition and standard edition available in-store.
If your bookstore is selling Onyx Storm and would like to be included, please email webteam@wxyz.com.
Other independent bookstores
27th Letter Books in Detroit - The store's site does not show any availability in stock, but you can check for updates on their site.
The Book Beat in Oak Park - You can check the store's website and Instagram page for updates.