Onyx Storm release: Where to find the much-anticipated book in metro Detroit

The highly-anticipated third book in The Empyrean Series - "Onyx Storm" – was released on Tuesday morning. Author Rebecca Yarros announced in March 2023 that the book would be released on Jan. 21.

The book also includes a deluxe edition with a design on the pages including dragons.

Independent bookstores throughout metro Detroit have the book on sale now. Here's where you can get it.

Booksweet in Ann Arbor - The store did a midnight release party and the website shows the deluxe edition in-store.

Brooks Books in Wyandotte - The store said it will also have collector packs available for purchase when you pick up the book.

Eras Bookshop in Oxford - The store did a midnight release and has a limited amount of the deluxe version available.

Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor - The store's website shows both the deluxe edition and standard edition available.

Pages Bookshop in Detroit - Though the shop is closing on Jan. 31 as the owner retires, Onyx Storm is available for purchase.

Sidetrack Bookstop in Royal Oak - The store's website shows both the deluxe edition and standard edition available in-store.

If your bookstore is selling Onyx Storm and would like to be included, please email webteam@wxyz.com.

Other independent bookstores

27th Letter Books in Detroit - The store's site does not show any availability in stock, but you can check for updates on their site.

The Book Beat in Oak Park - You can check the store's website and Instagram page for updates.

