Opening date for Motown Museum expansion set for summer of 2026

Before the presentation, guests held a moment of silence for Tito Jackson, who passed away at 70 years old.

The rennovated space, which will be nearly 40,000 square feet, will feature immersive exhibits, a theater, retail destinations and more.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for this project, with the past few months being full of important design details being finalized, leading us to this special moment allowing us to now share with our Detroit community and fans and visitors from around the world when they can step inside this one-of-a-kind experiential space,” Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry said in a statement. “Our expansion fundraising has now reached $70 million, nearing our final goal of $75 million. With our final campaign milestone within reach, our talented team of architects and construction planners are now fully executing and bringing our bold vision to life.”

The construction is expected to take 18-20 months long, according to project stakeholders. After the construction, interior design work will then take place with the anticipated opening during the summer of 2026.

The Motown Museum expansion project was first announced in 2016.

