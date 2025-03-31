Opening Day 2025: Here are events across Detroit for the Tigers opener

The Detroit Tigers started the season on the road but will be back in Detroit on Friday for Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

For fans who are going to the game and fans who just want to be part of the action, there are plenty of events taking place all across Detroit for the annual party.

Those events include drink and food specials, free parties, watch parties and more. Check them out below.

Opening Day parties and events in Detroit

The Downtown Detroit Partnership is once again hosting its Opening Day Tailgate Party in Grand Circus Park, right next to Comerica Park. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes through 5 p.m. Fans can expect a Miller Lite beer tent, food trucks, giveaways, giant video walls and TVs to watch the game and much more.

The Brakeman is opening at 9 a.m. for guests with food from Penny Red's, and Mister Dips will be offering a special "Eye of the Tiger" sundae.

At The Book Tower, Le Suprême is opening at 10 a.m. with a special brunch service; Sakazuki will open at 11 a.m. with a hot dog cart featuring Japanese and French fare, plus beer specials; Bar Rotunda inside the Book Tower will open at 7 a.m. with a beer and shot special plus free popcorn; and Kampers Rooftop will also open at 11 a.m. with a $12 special for Spanish hot dog and chips, plus beer and drink specials.

Fishbones in Greektown will have a special Opening Day breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mezcal in Midtown is offering blue house margaritas for $7 all day.

Detroit City Distillery is doing a celebration at The Whiskey Factory in Eastern Market, just off Gratiot Ave. People who visit The Whiskey Factory will get $2 off their first cocktail, and there will be games including cornhole, ladder ball, baseball toss, music and more.

Batch Brewing Company in Corktown is having a celebration starting at 10 a.m. Friday with specials on coney dogs, Seattle Dogs, Chicago Dogs and Texas coneys.

Firebird Tavern in Greektown is having a heated tent along with the bar open inside with drink specials and food from Pablo's Tacos and Bro's Burger Joint.

Bookie's is opening at 7 a.m. with DJs inside and outside with food and drink specials from open to close, just blocks from the game.