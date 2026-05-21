Opening of Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum in new location delayed

(WXYZ) — Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum said it will not open at the end of the month as originally planned due to a plumbing issue.

In a post on social media, the historical museum, which moved from Farmington Hills to West Bloomfield Township, said there were a couple of issues.

"There is an issue with the plumbing under the floor and some other delays with the new card system. They will need to trench the cement to fix this. Things like this happen when going into a mall that has been around a while and had restaurants which may pour things in the drain the shouldn't," the post reads.

Watch below: Previous coverage on Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum

This is the final weekend to Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills

The old location, just a mile down the road at a strip mall in Farmington Hills, closed in January 2025 after city council there made the decision to tear it down and make room for a new Meijer.

Our story from January 2025 showed that the museum hit a snag with zoning, but did get approval to continue in West Bloomfield Township.

“We found an amazing place in West Bloomfield and we're gonna start the move and hopefully build it bigger and better," Owner Jeremy Yagoda said in January 2025.

"We’re gonna be building some private party rooms and it’s a big, blank space, so we have to do the flooring, bunch of the walls need to be fixed, it’s a process," Yagoda said about the new space.