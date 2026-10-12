Operation Cycle Break, Warren police domestic violence program, making an impact

WARREN, MICH. (WXYZ) — One year after Warren police launched Operation Cycle Break, a program aimed at changing how officers respond to domestic violence, the department says early results suggest the approach may be helping reduce repeat offenses.

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Warren Domestic Violence Program

The initiative, launched in partnership with Turning Point, focuses on trauma-informed responses, connecting survivors with resources and improving follow-up after an initial domestic violence call.

For survivors, the impact of domestic violence can last long after officers leave the scene. Advocates say consistent support and intervention can play an important role in helping victims find safety and preventing further abuse.

New ordinance gives police another tool.

In January, Warren adopted a new city ordinance making it a misdemeanor for someone charged with domestic violence to violate a no-contact order.

Since the ordinance took effect, police report 68 arrests related to violations.

Police say the ordinance provides another tool to intervene when a situation escalates and to reinforce court-ordered protections for victims.

Police report lower repeat-offense rates.

Warren police say the department is also seeing a decline in repeat domestic violence offenses among people involved in Operation Cycle Break.

In 2024, the department estimated that roughly 12% to 15% of people arrested for domestic violence went on to reoffend. The current reported recidivism rate among participants in Operation Cycle Break is 7.8%.

Police say the figures offer one measure of the program’s progress, although the numbers alone do not establish that the initiative is responsible for the decline.

Turning Point helps connect survivors with support

Turning Point has worked with Warren police to train officers in trauma-informed responses, connect survivors with advocates and community resources, and strengthen follow-up after an initial 911 call.

A key part of the program is making sure survivors do not lose contact with the support system after the initial police response.

Warren police say officers are placing greater emphasis on follow-up and identifying victims who may face a higher risk of continued violence.

According to the department, officers have achieved a 71% success rate in following up with victims.

Thousands of cases underscore the ongoing need

Despite the reported progress, domestic violence remains a significant concern in Warren.

Since May 2025, the department has recorded 1,184 domestic violence cases, underscoring the continued need for prevention, intervention and survivor support.

Police and advocates say there is still work to do to improve responses and ensure victims receive the help they need.

Measuring success beyond the numbers.

One year into Operation Cycle Break, Warren police and Turning Point are continuing to evaluate how the program can improve responses to domestic violence and help prevent repeat incidents.

While lower reported recidivism and increased follow-up offer encouraging signs, the broader measure of success is whether survivors feel heard, believed and supported — and whether intervention can help prevent the next violent incident.