'Operation Safe Stop' aims to crack down on illegal school bus passing

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an effort to crack down on illegal school bus passing, police departments across the state is implementing 'Operation Safe Stop' as part of School Bus Safety Week, assigning more officers to watch out for these drivers.

Starting today, (Monday, Oct. 21) law enforcement officers across Michigan will be ramping up patrols as part of a safety initiative looking for drivers illegally passing school buses. Police departments participating will work with their local school districts to provide education and enforcement for their communities.

There were 988 crashes involving school buses in Michigan in 2023, according to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center (CJIC), with five of those crashes sadly being fatal. Per CJIC, there were 73 crashes at school bus stops, where the bus lights were activated. Of the 73 school bus stop crashes, although there were no fatalities, there were 31 injuries.

Related Video: Examining new technology for school bus safety

Examining new technology for school bus safety

Illegal school bus passing happens more often than you think: a one-day survey conducted by Michigan school bus drivers in May of 2024 reported 1,362 times that a motorist passed a school bus illegally.

The penalties for passing a school bus are as follows:



Drivers who simply pass a school bus may be subject to a $500 fine and a civil infraction charge

Drivers who pass a school bus and injure someone may be subject to a $1000 fine and a misdemeanor charge

Drivers who pass a school bus and cause death may be subject to a $7500 fine and up to 15 years in prison

Police say that drivers should prepare to stop when they see the overhead flashing lights of a school bus, and stop at least 20 feet away — a little more than the length of an average-sized car — from a bus when the overhead lights flash red.

"Every time drivers ignore the flashing lights or stop arm of a school bus, they are putting a student's life in danger," said Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough via press release. "Operation Safe Stop" will help keep students safe and will educate drivers on how to safely share the road with school buses."

More information on Operation Safe Stop can be foundat this link.