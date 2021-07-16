Community Comment: Viewers respond to supporting local businesses & Rocket Mortgage Classic

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to catch up on our Channel 7 viewer comments. Sharing our soap box is something we love to do! Our station editorial about supporting local businesses in a reopened Michigan prompted Larry Edward to write:

“(I) demand to know why everything has gone up in price. It seems that companies are just taking advantage of a bad situation.”

Of course, Mr. Edward’s is referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mary J. Smit said:

“Except we have (Governor) Whitmer in office still, who does not like to see small business open, and only corporate stores open.”

John Schulz in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula sent us this comment:

“It’s been one hell of a tough year for Michigan small business owners but I’m thankful we had leadership that put the health of our citizens first. Now that Michigan is back open, please spend money with your neighborhood businesses.”

Our Channel 7 Editorial on the third Rocket Mortgage Classic caused D. Rowan to comment:

“How exciting it is to see PGA golf at the Detroit Golf Club. This is the kind of positive national attention our city needs and deserves. Rock on Motor City!”

Another viewer wrote:

“What’s great about this sporting event is that it gives back to Detroit with badly needed technology. You can’t do business in the world without mobile phones, computers and access to the information highway.”

- Charlayne Oliver

And finally, an e-mail left over from an editorial we did a few weeks back on ARISE Detroit’s upcoming Neighborhoods Day. Alice Anderson said:

“Neighborhoods are the soul of any city, big or small.”

Amen! Thanks it for now. Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes

Editorial Director, Broadcast July 15-18, 2021

