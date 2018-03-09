WXYZ Detroit - Excellent speech. Impressive power point presentation. And a clear vision for Detroit’s future.

In his 5th State of the City address, Mayor Mike Duggan talked about the quality of life issues that really matter. Education, jobs, housing, neighborhood safety, and entrepreneurship, are the keys to Detroit’s full recovery.

Detroit made a lot of progress during the Mayor’s first term. Credit his strong partnership with the City Council, the business community and Detroit’s many local block clubs. As he kicks off his second term, Duggan is wise to concentrate his focus on the people who live in Detroit neighborhoods. They are the soul of Michigan’s largest city. Growing it again is the biggest challenge. Now that Duggan has raised the visionary bar high, he and his administration must continue to walk the talk and iron through the detailed wrinkles.

From creating a better school bus transportation system, to getting more cops hired, to expanding Project Green Light and abandoned housing demolition, Duggan has his hands full. On top of that, he has proposed a $2 billion balanced budget that, if passed, should help end active state financial oversight.

None of this is easy but the Mayor is displaying the kind of creative and positive leadership it takes to get the job done. If there is an Amazon type of opportunity in Detroit’s future, it begins with improving the city’s talent base and rolling out a quality of life welcome mat second to none.

I’m Mike Murri, Vice President & General Manager

Broadcast: March 8 - 11, 2018