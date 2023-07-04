Orchard Lake traffic to be detoured starting July 5

(WXYZ) — The Rebuilding Michigan initiative resumes tomorrow with eastbound Orchard Lake traffic being detoured starting tomorrow due to ramp rebuilding.

Eastbound I-696 traffic going towards M-10 southbound will be detoured to eastbound 12 Mile Road starting at 7 a.m. tomorrow on July 5. Eastbound I-696 traffic traveling southbound towards M-10 will be detoured via M-5 to eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) then northbound via US-24 (Telegraph Road) to M-10.

For more information on road closures click here.