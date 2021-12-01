Organizers put Winter Blast on hold for 2022

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Organizers of the Winter Blast in Downtown Detroit say the event will not be held in 2022 due to funding challenges.

The event is being described as going on "hiatus".

“We are grateful for the support of the City of Detroit and all of our past sponsors and partners who have helped make this winter experience in Detroit a successful, inclusive family-oriented festival for more than a decade, but due to time constraints caused by COVID and other factors, we did not have enough time to raise the necessary funds to produce the 2022 event in Detroit,” said Jon Witz, the festival’s producer. “Currently we are in talks with another major municipality that may be able to help fund the festival in early 2022 for southeast Michigan. We will make a formal announcement if that option comes to fruition, and if it doesn’t, we will resume fundraising efforts in the year ahead so the festival can return to Detroit in 2023.”

Winter Blast has been held under various names over the last 17 years. It was launched in conjunction with the city's push to showcase Detroit during Super Bowl XL.