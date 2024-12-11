Orion Township man dies in early morning house fire

ORION TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 61-year-old Orion Township man died in a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 captures video of damage from fatal Orion Township house fire

The township's fire department responded to the fire, which broke out at the home in the 2400 block of Indianwood Road, around 5:30 a.m. this morning.

First responders were told that a person was trapped in the basement of the home. Fire fighters were able to get him out before he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Oakland County Medical Examiner said he died of smoke inhalation.

Another resident was at the home at the time of the fire, but the fire department said they were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.