ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Orion Township recently unveiled a small greenspace addition to their community. Officials call it a pocket park, and neighbors say it's giving their kids a place to play and safely spend their time.

See the full story in the video below

Orion Township unveils new small greenspace called a 'Pocket Park'

Heritage Pocket Park features all kinds of cool stuff, like native plants, tree birdhouses and local history.

"I think it’s great, actually, and great for the community. It's been fun to watch it come together," Lori Peters said.

WXYZ

The $25,000 grant-funded project has been underway since late last year, coming to life off the Baldwin corridor.

"We thrive with greenspace, recreation," Aaron Whatley, the Orion Township Parks, Rec and Facilities director, said.

Whatley says the park adds to Orion Township's already existing local, county and state parks, as well as two regional trail systems.

WXYZ

"We’re just so blessed to have such a great recreational experience out here," he said.

"Just a way for you to be a part of the community and learn the history," Jacob Liu, a parkgoer, added.

WXYZ

The swingset is made from a repurposed wind turbine, and was painted by local artist and Clarkston art teacher Ryanne Kelley. Kelley said her work feels special, and she's grateful for opportunities to make connections and be an example for her students.

There are also birdhouses, shrubbery and various trees. One birdhouse was built by 12-year-old Mia Malover, who's known for her woodworking skills.

Her father, Mike, said his daughter loves seeing her work so close to home.

"It’s one less spot that another business or building isn’t going to go to," Peters said.

They call it a bright spot in their community and are looking forward to more greenspaces just like this one popping up around their town.