Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' making stops in Detroit this week

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making a stop in Detroit this week and wants to "ketchup" with Detroiters.

The drivers of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Hammy Sammy and Sammer Sausage, tell 7 Action News the Wienermobile will be in metro Detroit from March 19 through March 24.

The hope, they say, is to "meat" up with as many people as possible.

For our most up-to-date schedule, check out the WhereMyDogs website.

The Wienermobile dates back to the 1930s when Carl Mayer, the nephew of the company's founder, came up with the idea for the vehicle.