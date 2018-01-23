Oscar nominations to be announced this morning

NEW YORK (AP) - Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could make history.

Nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards will begin at 8:22 a.m. EST, with a second wave of nominees announced live on ABC's "Good Morning America" at 8:38 a.m. The announcement will also be live-streamed at Oscar.com and Oscars.org . Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will join John Bailey, president of the film academy, to announce the nominees from Beverly Hills, California.

While this year's Oscar race has been unusually wide-open, "The Shape of Water" has a chance to tie "All About Eve," ''Titanic" and "La La Land" with a record 14 nominations.

Yet many will be watching the best director category more closely. "Lady Bird" filmmaker Greta Gerwig is expected to be just the fifth woman nominated in the category, and the first since Kathryn Bigelow was in 2010. "Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison could also become the first woman ever nominated for best cinematography.

Scrutiny of both categories, especially best director, has heightened in an awards season that has coincided with the Me Too movement and the toppling of numerous prominent figures in the movie business. For the last two decades, Oscar nominations morning has often belonged to Harvey Weinstein, the now disgraced movie mogul whose promotion strategies have influenced a generation of best picture campaigns.