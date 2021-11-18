Oscar winner Chloe Zhao signs on for project about Vincent Chin murder

(WXYZ) — Oscar-winning director Chlo´´´e Zhao's next project will examine one of metro Detroit's most infamous murder cases.

Both Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter say Zhao will serve as an executive producer for Participant Media's limited series about the death of Vincent Chin and the civil rights case that followed.

Chin was a Chinese American man who was beaten to death in Highland Park following his bachelor party by two white men in 1982. The men allegedly believed Chin was Japanese and blamed him for the success of the Japanese auto industry. The killing came at a time of racial resentment against Asian Americans as the Big 3 was facing layoffs because of increasing competition from Japanese automakers.

The men eventually entered a plea bargain in the case and were given lenient sentences, which triggered outrage in Detroit's Asian American community.

Deadline reports the series is being developed through an agreement with the Chin estate and its executor.

Zhao is among the hottest people working in Hollywood right now, having won multiple awards, including the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture, for last year's Nomadland. She is also the director for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe project to hit the big screen, the star-studded Eternals.

The project has not yet found a home with either a traditional broadcast or cable provider or a streaming service.