Our Lady of the Scapular Polish Festival in Wyandotte returning this year

Our Lady of the Scapular Parish Polish Festival
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 15, 2022
(WXYZ) — After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Our Lady of the Scapular Polish Festival is returning this summer in Wyandotte.

Festival organizers are still looking for volunteers for the 48th annual festival, which is also known locally as the Mount Carmel Festival.

There are some changes due to the lack of volunteers. This year, the festival will be held over two days – Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Organizers say the most important aspects will return, including Polish music and dancing, Polish food, Polish beer, bingo, a basket raffle and more.

This year though, there will be no Las Vegas Tent or Candy Tent, but the 50/50 and rip-off tickets will be for sale.

The Polish Muslims will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday with the Kielbasa Kings playing Saturday from 4-7 p.m.

