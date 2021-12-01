'Our miracle': Girl goes home after surviving Beaver Island plane crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived a Michigan plane crash that killed her father and three other people has been released from a rehabilitation hospital.

Laney Perdue of Gaylord was one of five people in a plane that crashed on Beaver Island off Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula on Nov. 13.

The family believes Laney survived because her father, Mike, shielded her during the crash.

Laney was released Wednesday from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. Her mother, Christie Perdue, says Laney is “our miracle.”

Mike Perdue died, along with the pilot and a couple.

The crash is being investigated by a federal transportation agency.