FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A dog spotted for weeks in Livingston County with a trap covering its mouth and nose is recovering after a group of local outdoorsmen helped bring the search to an end Tuesday night.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS BELOW

Dog with trap over muzzle finally rescued after weeks-long search in Livingston County

The dog, nicknamed “Birdie,” had drawn widespread attention on social media as animal control officers, volunteers and others worked to find her.

The search eventually led to property near Fowlerville owned by Brandon Butkowski. Search parties had previously fanned out across the area without finding the dog.

But Butkowski and a group of neighbors decided to organize a search of their own.

“We didn't want any recognition for this,” Josh Akers said. “We simply wanted to help this dog because we had watched it be chased for, well, weeks, but days physically watching it being chased and just deteriorating.”

Jake Hill and Brandon Bukowski "Birdie" drew concern from many people online who wanted to see the stray dog safely rescued

The group believed its knowledge of the area could help.

With assistance from a drone operated by Ariel Solutions, the group located Birdie near a creek by railroad tracks and slowly approached her.

“It was like it was just meant to be,” Jacob Hill said. “She came, just came right to me whining, and I just picked her up.”

Jeff Olson, who also helped with the rescue, said he believes the dog understood they were there to help.

“I'm a firm believer she just knew that we were here to help,” Olson said.

Jake Hill and Brandon Butkowski Neighbors were relieved to finally find the injured dog spotted in Fowlerville

The group said its goal was simply to get Birdie to safety.

“We didn't do this for any kind of picture with the dog. We didn't do it to hurt anyone's feelings,” Butkowski said. “We did it to save this dog. We did it to retrieve it from my property.”

The group turned Birdie over to Livingston County Animal Control officers, who rushed her to an emergency veterinary clinic.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, veterinarians were able to remove the trap and stabilize Birdie. Her prognosis is positive.

Tony Geftos Neighbors in Fowlerville speak to 7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos about their effort to rescue an injured dog

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about a possible owner or how the dog got loose to come forward.

For Olson and the other neighbors who helped rescue Birdie, her recovery gives them another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

They are now among the many people who will be watching for updates as Birdie continues to heal.

