Over 91K pounds of ground turkey recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

(WXYZ) - Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, Jennie-O recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products due to a potential salmonella contamination, according to the USDA.

The raw products were produced on Sept. 11, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

The current salmonella outbreak involves 164 patients in 35 states. The USDA says a patient with a sample of Jennie-O brand ground turkey tested positive for salmonella Reading and the sample from the turkey matches the outbreak strain.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Those products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.