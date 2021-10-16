Watch
Overnight hit and run leaves two dead, police say

Posted at 2:48 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 15:51:56-04

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to the Detroit Police Department, a newer black Dodge Durango was driving at a high rate of speed near the 15700 block of Schaefer when it struck two women Saturday morning.

Police say the incident took place at 1:55 a.m.. The driver did not stop.

Police say both women have died.

One victim was 38, the other 28.

Officers are actively searching for video and canvassing the area for evidence.

Anyone with information should reach out to DPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

