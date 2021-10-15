Owner of African caracals issued five citations by Royal Oak police

(WXYZ) — The owner of the African caracals that got loose earlier this week from her home in Royal Oak has been issued five citations, according to the Royal Oak Police Department.

It all started on 13 Mile and Rochester Road on October 13 when the Royal Oak Police Department responded to the 700 Block of E. Lasalle Ave regarding several large African caracal cats that escaped their enclosure.

Two cats were found in the cage, the third was located in the area and returned back to the owner. The fourth was the last to be found and returned.

According to the police, this is at least the third time these cats have escaped.

The owner of the caracal cats, Elaine Westfall, says their names are Wasabi, Fire, BamBam, and Petals.

Police say they can’t force her to remove the animals, but strongly encouraged her to move them to a more suitable environment.

According to police, Westfall has agreed to relocate the animals and plans to have a transportation company come Monday to get them.