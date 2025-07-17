Owners of Frentz & Sons Hardware in Royal Oak are selling building & property after 93 years

A beloved hardware store in Royal Oak is closing after nearly 100 years in business.

The owners of Frentz & Sons Hardware announced they are placing the building and property up for sale.

Frentz & Sons has been a staple in Royal Oak since they opened in 1932.

Watch below: Our story from 2024 at Frentz & Sons as people prepared for a winter storm

Community, businesses prepare for potential winter storm

"We’ve always prided ourselves on having what you need, especially regarding the unique hardware and knowledge that older homes require. But more than that, we’ve been proud to know so many of you by name, help with your projects big and small, and be a trusted neighbor in the community we love so much," the post on Facebook reads.

The post, from John, Mike and Chip Frentz, said that the decision was not made lightly, and many factors went into the decision.

"We can share that changing economic realities, rising costs, and the challenges of running a small business in today’s environment factored into this decision," the post reads. "At the same time, the three of us are now in our retirement years and are looking ahead to the next stage of our lives."

They are reminding residents that for as long as they can, they'll be there to help with hardware needs.

"Thank you, Royal Oak, and surrounding communities for your loyalty, friendship, and support over the decades. You’ve made this more than a business. You’ve made it a legacy," the post reads.