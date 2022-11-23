Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver resigns, cites health reasons

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The superintendent of Oxford Community Schools is resigning.

Ken Weaver had the school board president read his statement at Tuesday’s meeting.

Weaver says his doctor has placed him on a medical leave effective Wednesday, and he plans to leave his position in February 2023. He cited the stress of his position and deteriorating health over the last couple of months.

Weaver was chosen to serve as superintendent in March of this year. He's worked in the district for almost two decades.

"There are few words that meet the level of gratitude we have for Mr. Weaver for that service, for his leadership, and for his enduring advocacy for our schools, we want to wish him and his family the best as he takes the necessary time to care for himself and his family," the school board said in a statement.

The board appointed Anita Qonja-Collins, assistant superintendent of elementary instruction, to become the acting interim superintendent. Qonja-Collins has worked with Oxford schools since 2018. Prior to that, she's served as a teacher and as an administrator. She starts her new role effective immediately.

The news comes as the district prepares to mark one year since the mass shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead Nov. 30, 2021.

