Oxford High School placed on lockdown after 'swatting' call from Netherlands, officials say

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Oxford High School has been placed on lockdown for what is believed to be a "bogus threat of violence."

The sheriff’s office said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the lockdown is “out of abundance of caution.”

Oxford High is in lockdown out of abundance of caution. We traced the threat, believed to be “Swatting”, to the Netherlands. Even so, we are making sure the school is searched and cleared.

Sheriff Bouchard said, “Every threat will be fully investigated and we will always — Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (@oaklandsheriff) October 24, 2024

According to officials, a call came in around 11:45 a.m. claiming there was a person in the bathroom with an automatic rifle and a pipe bomb threatening to shoot people and detonate a bomb.

The threat is believed to be a “swatting” call that came from the Netherlands.

As a precaution, the school is being cleared and searched.

“Every threat will be fully investigated, and we will always seek to hold the responsible accountable,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “We have even worked with partners in Europe to prosecute people in the past.”

A former parent from the district emailed us the letter they received from Oxford Community Schools. You can read it below: