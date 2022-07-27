(WXYZ) — An Oxford High School graduate won over the hearts of America during a performance on "America's Got Talent" which aired on Tuesday night.

Ava Swieczkowski, 18, who goes by Ava Swiss, said she was inside the high school with her brother on Nov. 30 when a shooter opened fire, killing four students and injuring seven other people, including a teacher.

She chose to sing the song "Remember" by Lauren Daigle, telling the judges she never thought she would never step back in the school, but at the time of the performance, she had been in the school for two months and things were getting better.

"When I sing it, I remember the good, I remember my community, my family, just the love, and I remember that it’s all there for me," she said to the judges. "It’ll help me get to where I need to be. That’s why I’m so grateful and able to be here today so I can share it with more people than I ever thought I would."

One of the judges, Simon Cowell, called Swiss a "very special person," before she performed.

She brought tears to many peoples' eyes in the crowd and received a standing ovation from the judges and the audience when she was done.

"In life, it’s tough to show up, especially after going through incredible trauma. The fact that you can break through that and shine the way you did today is so inspiring for every human being. So you really shined. That was wonderful," Howie Mandel said.

Heidi: "You are incredible, you have pace, you are just so special," Heidi Klum added.

"I think you are gutsy. For me, this is one of those auctions that I’ll never forget. I have so much respect for you," Cowell then said. "On top of that, you’ve got a great voice you’re somebody that I’m so happy to have met."

All judges gave her a yes, and now, Swiss moves on to the next round of the show.

