Oxford parents against defense motion that would limit details of Nov. 30 tragedy to parents of the deceased

Andrea Jones is one of several Oxford parents calling for more transparency from the Oxford School Board.

She spoke before members during Wednesday night's meeting as did another parent, echoing her frustration.

“We’re at the year mark at this point and still have no answers,” one parent said.

“The victim's families are begging you. We need truth. We need accountability," another adds.

Some parents say accountability is at risk if the defense motion on behalf of the accused shooter’s parents is granted. The motion would limit certain details about the November 30th tragedy to be shared only with families who lost children that day.

RELATED: Crumbley defense files new motion, asks to limit information to parents of students killed

"We are being told we are not victim enough," Lori Borgeau a parent at Oxford High School said.

The prosecution plans to fight the two motions filed on behalf of the Crumbleys who both face 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In the meantime, Guidepost Solutions—a firm hired by the district, starts conducting interviews Wednesday with students, families, and community members about how the mass shooting was handled.

The district has been criticized for turning down multiple offers from the state's attorney general's office to investigate the shooting.

It’s unclear how long the Guidepost investigation will take.

"It's not about pointing fingers. It's about finding out what needs to change at all Michigan schools so all Michigan kids are safer," Lori Borgeau said.

Those interviews by guidepost are happening through Friday. They can be done either in-person for virtually.