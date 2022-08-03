Oxford school shooting death could have been prevented by armed guard, alleges amended lawsuit

(WXYZ) — Parents suing Oxford Schools are amending their lawsuit with new allegations that an armed security guard could have prevented at least one death during the mass shooting back on November 30.

This is based on school surveillance video that has now been viewed by Attorney Ven Johnson and some parents of students killed and injured.

In all, four students were killed, and seven others were injured, including a teacher.

Attorney Johnson is naming Kimberly Potts in an amended lawsuit filed in Oakland County Circuit Court.

The allegations are Potts was armed and working inside Oxford High School when the shooting happened at 12:51 p.m., that she is a former Oakland County Deputy Sheriff and later told investigators she thought the shooting was a drill. The allegations are she saw Tate Myre lying on the floor bleeding to death and she later told investigators she thought it was “really good makeup.”

The allegations also state that Potts opened a bathroom door where the alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley was inside with students Justin Shilling and Keegan Gregory. Gregory was able to escape without being shot. Shilling was shot and killed inside the bathroom.

At a news conference, Craig Shilling said he watched the video on Tuesday at the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and said, “it’s difficult to know he (Justin) could still be here if somebody did their job.”

Meghan Gregory, the mother of Keegan, said she also watched the video and said at the news conference, “it was an absolute punch to the gut to see her open the door … we have not been the same since. It truly shattered us.”

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot will hold a hearing on the request to amend the lawsuit.

The Oxford Schools attorney has been arguing to have this lawsuit put on hold until the issue of Governmental Immunity can be taken up in the Court of Appeals or State Supreme Court, but Judge Chabot has denied that request.

We are awaiting a reply to the new allegations from Oxford Schools.