$100,000 grant will support mental health services in Oxford

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A nonprofit in Oakland County that provides mental health crisis services will receive $100,000 in state funding following the mass shooting at Oxford High School.

The aid for Common Ground was included in an $841 million supplemental spending bill that won legislative approval Tuesday night and will be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The grant is intended to support mental health services for students, educators, parents and first responders in the Oxford High School community. Common Ground offers 24-hour services to more than 80,000 people each year, according to Sen. Ruth Johnson.