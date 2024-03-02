$225K needed by end of month for Hana St. Juliana Memorial Garden

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Hana St. Juliana Memorial Garden needs $225,000 by the end of March to keep the Wisteria covered centerpiece sculpture.

The sculpture is designed to look like a tree with four circular branches, representing the four students who lost their lives in Oxford School shooting in 2021: St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling.

Ethan Crumbley, the student who shot and killed those four students and injured six other students and a teacher, was sentenced to life in prisonwithout parole last December. His mother, Jennifer, was in court last month and was convicted on all four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The trial for James Crumbley, Ethan's father who has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, is set to begin on March 5.

If you would like to donate to the memorial fund, which was established in November 2022, you can find more informationhere.