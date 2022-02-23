Accused Oxford school shooter getting hundreds of emails, hate mail, fan mail in jail

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — While in jail, the Oakland County Sheriff tells 7 Action News, Ethan Crumbley has gotten and answered 220 emails and 45 snail mail letters since he came in on December 1st. He’s also getting cash donations that improve his quality of life inside the jail.

Fifteen-year-old Crumbley is charged as an adult with 4 counts of murder and 7 counts of attempted murder in the November 30th mass shooting.

On the jail website, people sign up for email and to make donations. The sheriff will not say how much is being donated or by whom. They monitor the mail but won’t tell us the contents.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe was told yesterday by prosecutors that people all over the world are sending Crumbley emails and he’s writing back.

“How do I get my fan mail, my hate mail,” Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Collins said. “He also takes time to mention to some of his fans out there. My next court date is February 22. Maybe you can watch that TV.”

The judge will decide next week if accused Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley remains in the Oakland County Jail or if he can transfer to a juvenile detention facility.

Inside the jail, Crumbley pays for access to a tablet where he can view his email, play games, and watch movies. Email also costs 50 cents each, after one free a week. Email from defense attorneys is also free.

The tablet is not available if he moves to Children’s Village juvenile detention.

Defense Attorney Paulette Michel Loftin tells 7 Action News, “he does have a few things that he has access to, but I think are definitely our argument is that he needs that human interaction. And the isolation even though he has a tablet for a few hours a day, there's still an isolation component, and we still believe he should be at Children's Village.”

Prosecutors told the judge other kids inside detention would be in danger if Crumbley is moved. Crumbley is the only one accused of murder.

