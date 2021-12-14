Attorneys for Oxford schools employee blast Fieger lawsuit, call for sanctions

(WXYZ) — Attorneys for one of the Oxford school officials named in a lawsuit filed by Geoffrey Fieger have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The motion also asks the court to sanction Fieger because of his actions in filing the suit.

The motion was filed on behalf of Ryan Moore, whom Fieger said was the High School Dean of Students in the lawsuit filed in the wake of the school shooting at Oxford High School. The motion says that Fieger also accused Moore of being aware the shooter was a threat and did nothing, as well as alleging that his actions made students less safe.

However, after that suit was filed, attorneys for Moore informed Fieger that their client had not worked at the high school for more than a year and he was not the Dean of Students, working in a different building at the time of the shootings.

In their motion, the attorneys accused Fieger of being more "concerned about being on the news" than about the facts, and say his accusations have led to death threats against Moore.

The attorneys also accuse Fieger of refusing "to fix the problem he created" and doubling down by filing a motion accusing Moore of destroying evidence by making his LinkedIn Account private.

Fieger has not yet responded to the filing.

You can read the motion below.

Mr. Moore’s Motion to Dismiss/Summary Judgment by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd



