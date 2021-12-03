Downtown Oxford to hold candlelight vigil to mourn the loss of Tuesday's school shooting victims

DOWNTOWN OXFORD, MI (WXYZ) — A vigil to memorialize and honor the victims of Tuesday's mass shooting is scheduled to take place in Downtown Oxford Friday night.

Some communities in Metro Detroit have already held their own services, but tonight it's happening in the victim's hometown, and close to where the attack took place.

The vigil starts at 7 p.m.. Oxford and Lake Orion will provide shuttle buses for those who need a ride.

They're shutting down roads and even collecting donations for the victim's family.

Communities across Metro Detroit have been trying to process this loss for days.

"Just moments later he took his last breath in the police car and then, you know… we lost Tate Myere," Oxford High School Alumni Brian Gaba said.

Gaba was Tate Myre's former teammate and friend.

"Home is where the heart is even if that heart is breaking, and I know mine is broken right now," Gaba said.

"Whether you knew any of the students or not, the fact that we were able to come together that gives me hope for the future," Lawerence Tech Student Mackenzie Stark said. "Things have to change, they can't keep continuing the way they are."

Like Gaba, Mackenzie Stark knew some of the victims and cared deeply for them.

Their dear friends, now angels up in heaven. A reason to remember how fragile life can be.

"It's just crazy because people say it's never going to happen to them and the fact that it happened to two people I really care about it's just really hard," Stark said. "And I just wanted to come out and support them."

Again, tonight's vigil is taking place at 7 p.m. in downtown Oxford. Parking lots will be open, but side roads will start being blocked from 6:00 to 6:15 to prepare for m-24 closure at 6:30 p.m..