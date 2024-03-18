Families of Oxford victims call for attorney general to investigate

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Parents of the victims in the Oxford High School shooting are calling on the attorney general to investigate any potential wrongdoing on the part of the school.

Following guilty verdicts in the trials of Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of the shooter, the victims' families are turning to holding school leaders accountable.

On Monday, the mother of Madisyn Baldwin joined the fathers of Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Hana St. Juliana to speak with reporters. They say more than two years after the shooting, they do not have answers from school leaders on what went wrong the day of the shooting.

"We want a full investigation, so that we can get the full story of that day and drive change from it because we don’t know what to change if we don’t know the full story," said Buck Myre, father of Tate Myre. "Why can’t we look at this and say what can we do to get better, what could we have done before the shooting to prevent it."

The four parents pointed to a phone call made to the shooter's parents in the days leading up to the shooting in which a school administrator mentioned the shooter looking up bullets in class. They also mentioned the meeting between the school's dean of students, a school counselor, the shooterand his parents hours before he fired his first shot. The victims' families say there were clear systemic failures on behalf of the school.

"Oxford knew he had access to a gun, then now you throw in the saber test, which is a mental health evaluation, which he scored red on. So, you’ve got this Saber assessment, you know he had access to a gun, you’ve got his murder plan right in front of you. You can’t recognize that he’s at the top of the mountain in crisis? And they don’t have to answer to that," Buck Myre said."You had all the signs in the world and all the information in the world to search the backpack. So I’ve said it before. He didn’t walk into that school with guns blazing. He walked out of that counseling office with guns blazing."

The parents say their biggest roadblock to getting the answers they want is governmental immunity, which is a legal doctrine that prevents the school from being sued or held liable for injuries.

"There’s so many different things that they could be held accountable for and try to make that change but instead of making the change and hiding behind governmental immunity, you’re also creating excuses for who should be doing what in the school," said Nicole Beausoleil who is the mother of Madisyn Baldwin.

Nessel offered to conduct an investigation shortly after the 2021 incident, however the school district declined her offer. She went on to offer once more in May 2022, but her offer was again rejected.

There was a third-party investigation done, but parents say it didn't go far enough and could not conclude answers they wanted due to governmental immunity.

"The overall picture was never drawn clear enough to be able to call out the specific individuals involved and that’s what we’re trying to implement," said Craig Shilling, father of Justin.

In addition to accountability from school leaders, the families are now recommending the creation of a state agency focused on firearm violence prevention and state-wide task forces and commissions responsible for:



Investigating the response to the shooting

Developing the framework for fully-funded, mandatory statewide threat assessment policies and procedures that include the structure and resources to oversee and hold schools accountable for implementation

Supporting legislation requiring independent investigations and after-action reports immediately following any mass shootings

Reviewing and revising the terms of governmental immunity in the state of Michigan

"Our kids are gone and there’s nothing that’s going to bring them back. We’re here fighting for everybody else’s kids," said Steve St. Juliana, father of Hana.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office says based on the current facts of the case, there is no basis to criminally charge any school administrators. However, they are not immune to the possibility of charges.

7 Action News reached out to the attorney general's office for a response and received the following statement: