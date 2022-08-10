Frustration grows in Oxford over handling of shooting aftermath

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — We’re learning more about outrage among Oxford parents that boiled over late last night at the school board meeting. Some parents called for resignations over a lack of information and could the shooting have been prevented.

Four students were killed and seven others injured, including a teacher, last November.

Buck Myre is the father of Tate Myre, one of the students killed in the Nov. 30 shooting. He angrily threw a check at the school board president Tuesday night.

Buck is mentoring Oxford High School students with a program he set up, 42 Strong, the football number of Tate. His attorney says Oxford School Board President and Pastor Tom Donnelly raised money through his church for the program.

“Buck, under the circumstances, when we’re suing the school district, obviously didn’t feel it was appropriate and that was his way of expressing it at a very difficult time,” says Ven Johnson.

And to restore confidence and trust in the district, the school board hired Guidepost to do an independent third party investigation into the shooting. The cost has not been made public.

The firm set up this website saying they will review:

School security

Resource officers

Training

Trauma-informed witness interviews where appropriate

“I don’t know anything about Guidepost. I don’t have anything to do with Guidepost,” says Oxford school attorney Timothy Mullins.

We’ve learned Oxford teachers are being told by this school attorney they do not have to cooperate.

“The primary participation is cooperating with the prosecution and the civil proceedings which are multiple. That’s primary. That’s what will happen first. That will be entirely accessible to you, when it’s done, to the public and to Guidepost,” says Mullins.

School starts in Oxford in two weeks. They’re planning an open house to restore confidence and trust next week.