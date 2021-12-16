High school bands across the country perform Oxford High School's fight song

(WXYZ) — Schools across the nation have been showing their support to the Oxford community in very creative ways. According to a press release from the district, over 80 bands, from Michigan to North Carolina, and everywhere in between learned the Oxford High School fight song and are posting their performances on YouTube to show their support for the high school.

Oxford High School Band Director Jim Gibbons and Oxford Middle School Band Director Brad Schmaltz shared the sheet music for the fight song after being contacted by a band director wanting to express love and support but didn’t know how.

“This is a very busy time in the band world because they’re working on their holiday concerts. But they’ve taken time out of that to learn our fight song and play it for us, as well as their own communities. It’s just overwhelming for us,” says Gibbons in a press release.

The Oxford fight song was written in 1944 by a student. The original song doesn’t mirror a college or university fight song as most high schools typically do.

Oxford High School student Somer Lach has stitched together portions of the fight song videos from the bands across the country. “All of them playing the same piece of music. All having the same drive. All having the same fight. No matter where us band kids are or how old we are or how experienced we are, we can always come together to create something beautiful like this in a time of need and tragedy,” says Lach in a release.

Oxford High School’s Orchestra Director Marissa Weller says in the release, “All of these different bands, styles, and places playing the same piece of music, joining in our same fight, is extremely heartening.”

Marshall Music Co. is also helping show their support to Oxford High School by posting a wish list for the music department where the general public can purchase supplies to be donated to students.

