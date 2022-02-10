‘I need to speak up and speak loudly’ says Oxford parent fighting for gun safety

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jennifer Prather says thoughts and prayers are wonderful but now is the time to take action for change.

Oxford high prepares to return; parent proposes gun safety education program

Prather’s 9th grader was inside Oxford High School the day another student took a gun to school, killing 4 students and injuring 7 others.

“I need to speak up and speak loudly and continue to do this for those that can’t speak about it anymore,” said Prather.

The mother and Oxford resident says it’s time to use her voice. Not just at school board meetings but will council leaders.

During Wednesday night’s Oxford Village council meet Prather presented a resolution to help promote gun safety in the township starting by supporting local legislation at the state capital.

Sen. Rosemary Bayer is introducing bills (SB550 and SB553) that require safe storage of firearms in homes with minors and gun locks.

“I would love them actually to pass a resolution in support of those legislative measures because I believe having the support of village council from Oxford would speak volumes to the people in Lansing saying ‘these people want us to get this done and we should get this done for them’, Prather explains.

She is also asking council to support Be Smart for Kids. The national organization educates parents on proper gun safety through campaigns.

“Put the be smart message onto their webpage hopefully so we can spread the b smart secure storage to everyone in Oxford,” she adds.

Her final request is that council recognizes ‘National Gun Violence Survivor Week’. This week usually falls on the first week in February every year.

Prather says, “everyone in Oxford is a survivor”.

ADDITIONAL INFO:

https://www.wxyz.com/news/oxford-school-shooting/oxford-high-prepares-to-return-parent-proposes-gun-safety-education-program

https://besmartforkids.org/

http://www.legislature.mi.gov/documents/2021-2022/billintroduced/Senate/pdf/2021-SIB-0550.pdf

http://www.legislature.mi.gov/documents/2021-2022/billintroduced/Senate/pdf/2021-SIB-0553.pdf