Investigators across metro Detroit following up on frequent school threat tips

Since Tuesday's deadly shooting at Oxford High School, several school districts have faced copycat threats.

Some schools closed Thursday and there are even more closings for Friday as an abundance of caution while authorities investigate the disturbing trend.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham spoke with 7 Action News Thursday about the recent rash of school threats and how to protect students.

In Macomb County, South Lake High School student were sent home Thursday afternoon after reports of a bomb threat.

“I can tell you overnight in about an eight-hour period, we handled 28 complaints from parent or students who believed they either heard about a threat, witnessed a threat, or things that were posted on social media,” Wickersham said. “And throughout the night and even until late today, our detectives and investigators and youth bureau officers were following up on every one of those complaints, whether they are credible or not credible.”

