James & Jennifer Crumbley to appear in court Tuesday on Oxford High School shooting charges

(WXYZ) — James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect, will be in court on Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

They are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting. Prosecutors say they gifted their son the gun he used to kill four classmates – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Their son, Ethan, quickly appeared in court on Monday, but had his probable cause hearing delayed until January 2022.

All three are being held at the Oakland County Jail. Ethan's defense attorney tried to get him moved to Children's Village on Monday, the juvenile facility, but the judge shot down the request.

James and Jennifer were absent from their son's hearing on Monday.

Their son is being represented by a court-appointed attorney, while his parents have retained high-profile attorney Shannon Smith, whose ormer client list includes convicted rapist and former USA Gymnastics Coach Larry Nassar.

The judge ultimately denied the attorneys' request to move their son while postponing the rest of the hearing until after the holidays.

Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Mark Keast said his office has already shared 500 pages of reports and witness statements with the suspect's defense team, but said there's an enormous amount of evidence that has yet to be obtained.

In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charges, the parents could also face legal troubles for trying to avoid arrest.

After charges were issued, they could not be found. Eventually, they were found hiding in a Detroit art studio on Dec. 4 when they were supposed to be turning themselves in to police.